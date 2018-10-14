By-election decision lawful

The Returning Officer has made their decision to invalidate a nomination of a candidate in accordance with the Electoral Affairs Commission Ordinance and Legislative Council Ordinance.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement today regarding a rejected candidate for the 2018 Legislative Council Kowloon West Geographical Constituency By-election.

Mr Cheung told reporters regulations require that if the Returning Officer decides a nomination is invalid, they must declare their decision and the reason behind it, which demonstrates transparency.

He said the Government supports the decision.

It is very important for candidates to comply with the Basic Law and uphold “one country, two systems”, he added.