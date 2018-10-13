New bay area schools discussed

The Education Bureau is exploring the possibility of setting up schools teaching Hong Kong curriculum in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung made the statement to the media today.

He said: “Hong Kong will be participating in the greater bay area development.

“We are expecting that there are more Hong Kong people going to the greater bay area to work and for future development. So we think there may be a need for the children of these people to study Hong Kong curriculum.”

He said the plan is still at a very early stage but the bureau has been given good support from the Education Department of Guangdong Province.