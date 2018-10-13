Tunnel proposal boosts convenience

The Policy Address proposal to adjust cross-harbour tunnel tolls can boost public convenience, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan says.

Speaking to the media after attending a radio show today, Mr Chan said redistributing cross-harbour traffic enables smoother travel.

He said he understands the measure will require drivers to pay some higher tunnel tolls, but said it is the best option proposed by a consultant engaged by the Government, following much negotiation.

Mr Chan said he hopes the public understands that any modifications to the proposal may make it infeasible.