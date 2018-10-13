Land application process to be fair

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the Land Sharing Pilot Scheme will greatly benefit the public, emphasising the application mechanism will be open and fair.



The scheme, proposed in the 2018 Policy Address, aims to better utilise private land with higher plot ratio and changing land uses.

Speaking at a radio programme today, Mrs Lam said the increased floor areas will be shared between the Government and scheme applicants.

She said at least 60% to 70% of the increased floor areas will be set aside for public housing, mainly subsidised sale flats.

Mrs Lam reiterated that the application mechanism will be highly transparent, adding applications will have to be endorsed by the Chief Executive in Council.