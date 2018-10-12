Policy Address substantive: CE

Chief Executive Carrie Lam attended a radio programme today to answer questions from the public on her second Policy Address, which outlined more than 240 new initiatives.

Mrs Lam noted her second Policy Address is important because it has to be very substantive and address long-standing problems.

To promote a more liveable city, Mrs Lam announced a range of initiatives to ease traffic congestion in her policy blueprint, including redistributing traffic between the city’s three cross-harbour tunnels.

The Cross-Harbour Tunnel and the Eastern Harbour Crossing are owned by the Government and the Western Harbour Crossing will be reverted back to the Government in 2023.

“We have an option of doing nothing for the next five years. We have an option of trying to find a solution that will redistribute more evenly the cross-harbour tunnel traffic and we have really worked on it for over half a year, and now we have a solution.

“(This) means we have to raise the toll of the other two tunnels, Hung Hom and Eastern, and we have agreed in principle with the private company to lower the toll of the Western Harbour Crossing. That will have the effect of redistribution and resolve this traffic jam and congestion considerably.”

The Chief Executive also eased some callers’ concerns about the environmental impact reclaiming land under the new Lantau Tomorrow Vision would have.

She made clear the Government attaches great importance to biodiversity and that conservation would come before development.

For protection of public health, the Chief Executive proposed on Wednesday a ban on the import, manufacture, sale, distribution and advertisement of e-cigarettes and new tobacco products.

Mrs Lam noted statistics indicate the trend of young people picking up the e-cigarette habit is very prevalent and the figures are quite serious.

“So, for the sake of the health of the people, especially the young people, I decided that we should revert an earlier decision made in the last term of the Government.”

The Chief Executive not only attaches great importance to young people's health, but also their quality education. As the Quality Education Fund has clocked up to $8 billion, Mrs Lam said it is time to spend on helping schools carry out building improvement works.

On the issue of universal suffrage, Mrs Lam said the Government will continue to strive ahead to find a way forward, in giving people one person, one vote to select the Chief Executive, as that is Hong Kong’s ultimate objective as put down in the Basic Law.