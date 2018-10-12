FS attends conference in Indonesia

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (second right) attends the Caixin Roundtable meeting in Bali, along with People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang (right).

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today attended the Caixin Roundtable meeting in Bali.

Speaking on the roundtable’s theme of “Financial Opening-up: The Engine of New Reformation”, Mr Chan highlighted how as an international financial centre, Hong Kong can contribute to the opening up of the Mainland’s financial market and assist enterprises in grasping development opportunities on the Mainland.

Government officials, academics and representatives of the business sector attended the event to discuss the global financial market and its innovation and reformation.

Earlier, Mr Chan met US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to discuss matters of mutual interest.

He also spoke about the global and Hong Kong economic outlook with representatives of the banking sector.