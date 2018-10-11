Research boost to drive I&T goals

Additional research funding will help drive forward Hong Kong’s potential as a global innovation and technology centre, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung says.

The 2018 Policy Address states the Government will fully accept recommendations made by a task force to strengthen support for the work of researchers.

At a press conference today, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung elaborated on the Policy Address measures, which are based on the recommendations of the Task Force on Review of Research Policy & Funding.

“We believe these initiatives will foster a stronger research culture, thereby promoting the vigorous development of industries and technological innovation. These are conducive to Hong Kong’s development into an international innovation and technology hub.

“First, we will inject $20 billion into the Research Endowment Fund to help attract and retain talents. We will also launch a new Research Matching Grant Scheme with a total commitment of $3 billion for three years,” he said.

Mr Yeung said local degree-awarding institutions can apply for the scheme.

He also highlighted the Government will earmark $190 million in recurrent expenditure annually for three new Fellowship Schemes which will help universities attract and retain talent.