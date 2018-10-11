Students to be given HPV jabs

Eligible female primary students will be provided with the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to prevent cervical cancer, the Centre for Health Protection announced today.

Two doses of the vaccination, provided under the Childhood Immunisation Programme, will be provided.

Starting from the 2019-20 school year, the first dose will be given to Primary 5 female students at their schools. The second dose will be given to the girls when they reach Primary 6 in the following school year.

The nine-valent HPV vaccine, which covers major genotypes accounting for cervical cancer cases in Hong Kong, will be provided under the programme. It is estimated this vaccine could potentially offer protection against about 90% of cervical cancer in the city.

Cervical cancer was the seventh most common cancer among females in Hong Kong with 500 new cases recorded in 2015, accounting for 3.3% of all new cancer cases in females.

In 2016, cervical cancer was the ninth leading cause of female cancer death, with 151 deaths recorded and accounting for 2.6% of all cancer deaths in females.

The Department of Health reminded the public HPV vaccination cannot provide 100% protection against cervical cancer and should not be used to replace cervical cancer screening.

For details, visit the websites for the Childhood Immunisation Programme and the Centre for Health Protection.