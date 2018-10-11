Gov’t to restore housing ladder

The Government is committed to restoring the housing ladder, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

Mrs Lam was speaking during a radio phone-in programme today to answer listeners’ questions on her 2018 Policy Address.

To meet housing needs, Mrs Lam said she hopes the proportion of public housing, particularly subsidised sale flats, in the overall housing supply could be increased.

But this hinges on land supply, which she said is currently insufficient.

When asked about land reclamation, Mrs Lam said sufficient land supply is necessary for Hong Kong’s future development.

She emphasised the Government is determined to brave the challenges it may confront on the issue.

The Policy Address announced the Government will begin a study on the phased reclamation near Kau Yi Chau and Hei Ling Chau for the construction of artificial islands with a total area of about 1,700 hectares.

The Government will persevere in its mission to increase land supply regardless of other factors such as an economic downturn or property price fluctuations, Mrs Lam added.