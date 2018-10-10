Policy Address politically brave: CS

The 2018 Policy Address fully reflects the Government’s political courage to tackle difficult tasks head-on.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement to the media today after Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivered her Policy Address at the Legislative Council.

He said the Policy Address’ theme of “Striving Ahead, Rekindling Hope” underlines the current-term Government’s determination to propel Hong Kong forward in the face of increasingly fierce regional and global competition.

The Government also needs to bring hope to all sectors of the community and vigorously promote upward social mobility, he added.

“We have rolled out altogether 244 new measures. They fully reflect the Government’s political courage to tackle difficult tasks head-on. We are resolute and persistent in confronting the various long-entrenched and deep-seated problems.”

Mr Cheung said a package of new measures has been announced to boost housing supply in the short to medium term, one of the highlights being the Lantau Tomorrow Vision project, which will provide 260,000 to 400,000 housing units and create 340,000 jobs.

A number of major initiatives will be rolled out to improve people’s livelihood on all fronts, he added.

A key example is to substantially enhance the financial support for employers and micro, small and medium enterprises in preparing them for the abolition of the Mandatory Provident Fund's “offsetting” arrangement, which would cost the Government $29.3 billion over 25 years.

“The current-term Government will continue to perform our roles as facilitator and promoter to proactively foster Hong Kong’s long-term economic and social development, provide more land for housing and future economic activities, reinforce Hong Kong’s advantages by stepping up investment in education as well as innovation and technology, scale up our established industries, improve people’s livelihood and promote quality living.

“In short, our aim is for the Government to join hands with the whole community to forge and build a future full of hope and opportunities,” Mr Cheung said.