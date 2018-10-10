Hope propels a society: CE

In her concluding remarks, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said her Policy Address this year built on the city’s strengths under “one country, two systems” combined with the current-term Government’s unswerving efforts since July 1 last year, and carried her determination in leading Hong Kong to strive forward.

Mrs Lam noted that since assuming office, she made 30 outbound visits, called on 18 ministries and commissions of the Central Government in Beijing and met with leaders of 19 provincial, municipal and autonomous region governments.

She has also received more than 40 visiting international organisations and senior officials, and attended countless gatherings with the business community, academia and professional sectors.

By listening attentively and observing carefully, Mrs Lam has come to the conclusion that Hong Kong’s intrinsic strengths are ever increasing, Hong Kong people remain outstanding, their can-do spirit is alive and well, and Hong Kong is still highly regarded and envied by many.

The Chief Executive believes that she and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government are capable of building a better Hong Kong.

She also believes all sectors in the community will leverage on their own strengths and seize the opportunities presented by the Belt & Road Initiative and the Greater Bay Area development in exploring new areas of economic growth.

Mrs Lam added that our country will continue to provide staunch support for Hong Kong, help us rise to challenges and continue to inject new impetus to facilitate Hong Kong’s development.

Holding on to these three beliefs of believing in ourselves, believing in Hong Kong and believing in our country, we will certainly see hope, she said.