Welfare services enhanced

In her second Policy Address today, Chief Executive Carrie Lam proposed increasing the number of service places under the Pilot Scheme on On-site Pre-school Rehabilitation Services from 5,000 to 7,000 in October 2019, enabling pre-school children with special needs to receive necessary training early in their prime learning period.

The Government will also strengthen the establishment of speech therapists and social workers and set up mobile training centres.

To meet the different needs of seniors living in the community and to offer them choices, the Government will, within 2019, provide an additional 2,000 service quota under the Enhanced Home & Community Care Services.

It will also implement a new scheme to set up day care units for seniors at qualified private and self-financing residential care homes for the elderly to boost the supply of day care services.

The Government plans to further provide 1,000 vouchers under the second phase of the Pilot Scheme on Community Care Service Voucher for the Elderly to support ageing in place for elderly people with moderate or severe impairment, bringing the total to 7,000 in 2019-20.

The Old Age Living Allowance will also be extended to Guangdong and Fujian provinces to facilitate Hong Kong elderly people who choose to reside in these two places.