Primary healthcare to be boosted

To improve healthcare and foster social harmony, Chief Executive Carrie Lam identified several focus areas of the Government in her Policy Address today.

Mrs Lam believes that to promote social harmony and achieve sustainable development, the city’s economic development has to be inclusive and beneficial to different sectors of society.

Amongst the Government’s priorities are to strengthen primary healthcare services by setting up the city's first District Health Centre in Kwai Tsing, and extending this model to other districts.

To ensure service stability, premises for the health centres will be reserved within government properties in various districts. Suitable locations in Kwun Tong and Eastern District have already been identified. However, the Government will first rent suitable premises for the centres in various districts to enable early service delivery.

For protection of public health, the Government will also submit proposed legislative amendments to ban the import, manufacture, sale, distribution and advertisement of electronic cigarettes and other new smoking products, Mrs Lam announced.

She noted that in recent years, the emergence of e-cigarettes and other new smoking products has posed new health risk and challenges.

Often packaged as less harmful substitutes with promotion tactics targeted at youngsters and non-smokers, these products open a gateway to the eventual consumption of conventional cigarettes, but the fact is: all these new smoking products are harmful to health and produce second-hand smoke, Mrs Lam added.

She also reiterated the Government's commitment to promoting the development of Chinese medicine, adding that a dedicated fund with $500 million to promote applied research and specialisation in Chinese medicine would commence operation in the first half of 2019.