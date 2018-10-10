More measures for working moms

As the first female leader of Hong Kong, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she has an extra responsibility to promote women’s development.

In her policy speech today, she laid out a series of measures to help working mothers.

The Government has proposed to extend statutory maternity leave from the current 10 weeks to 14 weeks.

Employers may apply for government reimbursement for the pay for the additional period, with a cap of $36,822 per employee.

This means the additional period will be fully covered by the Government for employees earning a monthly income of $50,000 or below.

Taking the lead as a good employer, the Government will extend maternity leave to 14 weeks for all female government employees with immediate effect.

It will also strengthen services at child care centres, increase subsidies to ease financial burden on parents and step up the service quality of the Neighbourhood Support Child Care Project by boosting training for home-based child carers.

In future land sale conditions, the Government will include a requirement for developers to provide babycare facilities and lactation rooms to encourage and support breastfeeding.

Such facilities will also be provided in new government premises.

The Government will also continue to monitor the proportion of female members in statutory bodies and advisory committees with a target of 35%.

Free cervical cancer vaccinations will be introduced in the 2019-20 school year for girls of particular age groups for the prevention of cervical cancer.