Gov't will boost inclusivity

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced measures to strengthen support for ethnic minorities and foster youth development.

In her second Policy Address delivered to the Legislative Council today, Mrs Lam said ethnic minorities are members of the Hong Kong family.

With their population growing steadily, their needs for public services and support have become more diversified, she said.

To strengthen support for ethnic minorities, the Administrative Guidelines on Promotion of Racial Equality will be refined to ensure their application to all government bureaus, departments and related organisations.

Other measures include the Education Bureau continuing to commission post-secondary institutions to provide school-based support services for kindergartens, primary and secondary schools admitting non-Chinese speaking students in the three school years from 2019-20.

A pilot programme in conjunction with non-government organisations will be launched by the Labour Department to provide employment services to ethnic minority job seekers.

Non-government organisations will be commissioned by the Social Welfare Department to set up dedicated outreach teams to approach ethnic minority families in need and assist in their access to mainstream welfare services.

The department will also enhance its prevention and support services for ethnic minorities in combatting domestic and sexual violence.

Furthermore, the Home Affairs Department will organise more district-based activities to encourage interaction and exchange between ethnic minorities and local communities.

Regarding youth work, the Youth Development Commission has pinned down three broad directions for its future work.

The commission is assisting in young people’s selection of suitable study pathways, facilitating their career development and promoting their upward mobility.

The Government will work closely with the commission in promoting youth development in the city.

Mrs Lam said aside from providing young people with quality education, society should understand their feelings and needs and create room for them to realise their dreams.

The Government will continue to implement the Youth Hostel Scheme to meet the aspirations of some working youth in having their own living space, she said.

The first youth hostel in Tai Po is expected to be completed next year.

Mrs Lam added the Government has earmarked $500 million to strengthen support for ethnic minorities and $1 billion for youth development in this year’s Budget.