Lantau a development priority

The Chief Executive outlined the Government’s vision for the development of Lantau in her Policy Address today.

Mrs Lam noted with the commissioning of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the transport connectivity between Hong Kong and other cities in the Greater Bay Area will be further improved, making Lantau a “Double Gateway” to the world and other Greater Bay Area cities.

The Government will launch a new Lantau Tomorrow Vision, and realise this vision through five policy directions and investments:

Unleash land potential, increase land supply and develop a liveable near carbon-neutral city;

Accord priority to transport infrastructure;

Develop an Aerotropolis and the third Core Business District for Hong Kong, after Central and Kowloon East;

Enhance environmental capacity for sustainable development, including setting up a $1 billion Lantau Conservation Fund; and

Increase leisure and entertainment facilities to promote a healthy lifestyle.

As part of this development blueprint, the Government will immediately begin a study on phased reclamation near Kau Yi Chau and Hei Ling Chau for the construction of artificial islands with a total area of about 1,700 hectares. The study and design work will begin shortly with the aim of commencing the first phase of reclamation in 2025.

The land reserve to be provided by reclamation could be planned for building

260,000 to 400,000 residential units. These units, with 70% being public housing, could accommodate a population of 700,000 to 1.1 million, and create 340,000 jobs for the coming 20 to 30 years.

The Government anticipates the first batch of residential units could be available for intake in 2032.

She added the Lantau Tomorrow Vision is a priority area of the current-term Government and she will set up as soon as possible a dedicated co-ordination office, which is directly accountable to the Chief Executive, to steer the overall direction as well as co-ordinate and monitor the planning and implementation of the programme.

This office will be expanded as needed to ensure that the policy and implementation could be effectively matched.