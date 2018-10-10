Gov’t to boost public housing

The Government is determined to solve Hong Kong’s housing problem.

Delivering her Policy Address today, Chief Executive Carrie Lam reiterated the current-term Government’s housing policy focuses on four elements – the Government’s role in providing housing, building a housing ladder, focusing on supply, and optimising existing housing resources to improve people’s living conditions.

Demonstrating her commitment to tackle the city’s housing shortage, Mrs Lam stated the Government’s dedication to identify and produce land and build a land reserve will not waver despite changes in the economic environment or fluctuations in property prices.

She said she will increase the ratio of public housing and allocate more land for public housing development, which the Transport & Housing Bureau will reflect when updating the next 10-year housing target under the Long Term Housing Strategy.

Mrs Lam also pledged that 70% of housing units on newly developed government land will be for public housing.

The Government will also invite the Urban Renewal Authority to identify one or two clusters of sites under the Civil Servants’ Co-operative Building Society Scheme as pilot sites.

As some of the old buildings on the sites do not fully utilise site plot ratios, kick-starting their redevelopment will boost housing supply, she said.



The Hong Kong Housing Society will also have government support to redevelop its old rental estates for public housing units.

As for short-term measures, the Government will allow wholesale conversion of industrial buildings for transitional housing.

It is also encouraging non-profit-making organisations to explore the option of constructing pre-fabricated modular housing on unused private and government sites.

