Gov’t to protect national security

The Government will not tolerate any acts that advocate Hong Kong independence or threaten the country’s sovereignty, security or development.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement while delivering her Policy Address in the Legislative Council today.

Facing new conflicts that have recently emerged in society, Mrs Lam said her administration will clamp down on such acts according to the law to protect the interests of the country and Hong Kong.

To ensure the robustness of “one country, two systems”, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region must uphold the “one country” principle, and handle the relationship between the Central Government and Hong Kong correctly.

Her Policy Address reiterated Hong Kong is an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China and enjoys a high degree of autonomy.

Mrs Lam added the HKSAR Government has the constitutional responsibility to legislate Article 23 of the Basic Law to safeguard national security.

Her administration will carefully consider relevant factors, act prudently and continue with its efforts to create a favourable social environment for the legislative work, she said.

Her policy blueprint emphasised the Central Government fully supports Hong Kong’s integration into overall national development, adding her Government will take advantage of “two systems” and participate in the Belt & Road Initiative and the development of the Greater Bay Area.

As for the legislature, she said the Government respects the Legislative Council’s role to perform checks and balances.

Mrs Lam’s address highlighted she has been attending additional question and answer sessions on a monthly basis to answer lawmakers’ questions.

With the enhanced executive-legislature relationship, LegCo passed 27 bills in the 2017-18 legislative session, more than double compared to the previous year. The Finance Committee also approved 98 items involving more than $250 billion.

Reflecting on her first year in office, Mrs Lam said the work of the Chief Executive is undoubtedly taxing. However, she will remain resilient under pressure, with the public’s aspirations for a happy life and good governance driving her forward.