CE meets Guizhou Governor

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Guizhou Governor Shen Yiqin at Government House today.

Mrs Lam was joined by Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip.

Mrs Lam welcomed Ms Shen’s first visit to Hong Kong in her present capacity. Ms Shen will attend an event on economic, trade and tourism promotion tomorrow.

Mrs Lam said exchanges between the governments of the two places are frequent and mutual visits by officials have demonstrated that Guizhou and Hong Kong attach great importance to co-operation.

Mr Chan attended the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2018 in Guiyang a few months ago, Guizhou Vice-Governor Lu Yongzheng visited Hong Kong in the middle of the year to attend a trade promotion event, and Secretary for Development Michael Wong led a delegation to Guiyang earlier for the 2018 Mainland & Hong Kong Construction Forum.

Mrs Lam said Guizhou possesses abundant resources, has seen rapid development in recent years and holds immense growth potential.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong, being the largest source of external investment in Guizhou, is an excellent platform to attract foreign capital for the province and to help its enterprises to “go global”, she added.

Mrs Lam said with the commissioning of the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link last month, it only takes about five hours to travel from Hong Kong West Kowloon Station to Guiyang North Station, bringing immense benefits for further co-operation.

Given Guizhou is striving to develop its big data industry with remarkable results, while Hong Kong is proactively advancing the development of biomedicine, artificial intelligence and smart city initiatives, Mrs Lam hoped that the two places will explore the potential for co-operation in relevant areas.