Kindergarten profiles go online

People can now access the profiles of kindergartens and childcare centres online.

The Education Bureau released the profiles today to provide information on 1,030 kindergartens and childcare centres, including their approved school fees for the 2018-19 school year and whether they have joined the kindergarten education scheme.

For kindergartens joining the scheme, their approved school fees after the deduction of government subsidies are shown.

Kindergartens joining the scheme must undergo a quality review and their assessment results are also shown in the profiles.

The profiles will also show the number of teaching staff and their qualifications, the teacher-to-pupil ratio, the curriculum, the cost of admission and other fees.

Starting this year, information on support to non-Chinese speaking students and students with special needs, and stationary and bedding items for students attending whole-day classes are also listed.

Parents can pick up printed copies of the profiles at the bureau’s Regional Education Offices, Home Affairs Enquiry Centres, Department of Health Maternal & Child Health Centres, Social Welfare Department Integrated Family Service Centres, public libraries and Home Affairs Department Support Service Centres for Ethnic Minorities from October 31.