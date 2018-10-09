FS to attend global summits

Financial Secretary Paul Chan will attend international conferences in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea from October 10 to 19.

On October 10, he will leave for Bali, Indonesia, to attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group annual meetings as a member of the Chinese delegation.

During his stay, Mr Chan will meet International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group representatives, other government officials and prominent banking sector figures.

He will return to Hong Kong on October 13, then head to Papua New Guinea on October 14 for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers' Meeting.

Mr Chan will also take the opportunity to hold bilateral meetings with financial officials.

During his absence, Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau will be Acting Financial Secretary.