Work report on initiatives published

A progress report on 10 initiatives unveiled in the 2017 Policy Address has been published online.

Speaking to the media before today’s Executive Council meeting, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the initiatives show the current-term Government is a people-oriented administration.

One of such initiatives provided more assistance to patients with rare diseases, such as spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Mrs Lam wrote to a pharmaceutical company last year urging it to consider introducing a drug for the disease in Hong Kong. The response from the company was positive.

The drug was provided free of charge to SMA patients before its registration procedure.

Noting the registration procedure of the drug has been completed, Mrs Lam said the Government will ensure such patients will continue to receive subsidy for the medication.

Click here for the report.