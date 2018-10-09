Cancer checks scheme reaches 100k

The number of Colorectal Cancer Screening Programme participants has reached 100,000, the Department of Health announced today.

It launched the pilot programme in September 2016 and regularised it in August to subsidise screening tests in phases for asymptomatic Hong Kong residents aged 50 to 75.

The programme is now open to enrolment for those aged 61 to 75.

Phase two will cover those aged 56 to 75, while phase three will extend to those aged 50 to 75. Details of these two phases will be announced later.

The department reminds those born in 1942 to enrol in the programme by the end of this year, or they will lose the eligibility as their age will exceed the upper limit next year.

Click here for details.