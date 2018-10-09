Entry and exit cases comply with law

Entry and exit issues are matters within Hong Kong's autonomy under “one country, two systems”, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says.

She was responding to reporters’ questions about the Immigration Department’s decision not to renew Foreign Correspondents’ Club Vice-President Victor Mallet's work visa.

Speaking ahead of an Executive Council meeting today, Mrs Lam added that decisions made on every entry and exit case comply with the law.

“The Director of Immigration will act in accordance with the law and the policy and the circumstances concerning that particular case.”

Mrs Lam added as a rule, be it local or international, the Government never discloses the circumstances of each case or the considerations of the decision.

She noted freedom of expression and freedom of reporting are core values in Hong Kong and that as Chief Executive, she and the Hong Kong Special Administration Region Government will safeguard these rights as enshrined in the Basic Law.

“Every act, every case will be dealt with in accordance with the law, the policy and the circumstances, including the facts of the case,” Mrs Lam added.