250 policy measures set

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said the 2018 Policy Address will outline about 250 measures to address people’s concerns.



Speaking to the media before the Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said she will highlight measures of particular concern in the Policy Address at the Legislative Council tomorrow.

The Policy Address takes on issues ranging from land and housing, medical services, social and elderly welfare to people’s livelihoods.

She will also attend a press conference after the address.



The Government received 12,800 submissions on the 2018 Policy Address between July 1 and the end of September, exceeding the number received during the consultation exercises for previous policy addresses.



One third of the submissions were about housing and land supply, while others were on medical services, education and welfare.



Mrs Lam hopes the Policy Address could effectively respond to social concerns.