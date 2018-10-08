Clear procedure for work visas: CS

The Immigration Department follows a clear procedure in handling work visa applications and does not disclose the reasons behind its refusals to grant approval.

Speaking to reporters tonight, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung was responding to media enquiries about the department’s decision not to renew the work visa of Foreign Correspondents’ Club First Vice President Victor Mallet.

He said the department makes the decision on whether to grant a work visa to an applicant in accordance with Hong Kong laws, government policies and each case’s conditions.

It is in line with international practices that the explanations for visa-related decisions are not made public, he added.

Mr Cheung emphasised the 80 foreign media organisations in the city fully enjoy the same press and speech freedom as the local media.