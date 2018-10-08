Policy Address set for Wed

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will release her 2018 Policy Address in the Legislative Council at 11am on Wednesday.

People can tune into the live broadcast of the Chief Executive’s speech, the subsequent press conference and the television forum on the Policy Address website.

The full text of the address will be posted online at noon.

Copies of the address and other related publications will be available from noon to 7pm at the Home Affairs Department’s 20 Enquiry Centres and a collection counter at the footbridge entrance to the Central Government Offices at Tamar.

Copies of a leaflet containing Policy Address highlights will be distributed at seven government offices, 19 MTR stations, the HSBC Main Building plaza, Times Square, Harbour City and 60 shopping centres in public housing estates.