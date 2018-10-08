CE meets Fujian official

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) meets Secretary of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee Yu Weiguo at Government House.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Secretary of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee Yu Weiguo at Government House today.

Mrs Lam welcomed Mr Yu’s visit to Hong Kong to attend an activity organised by the Hong Kong Federation of Fujian Associations as well as a Fujian-Hong Kong co-operation promotion event to be jointly held by the Fujian Provincial Government and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government tomorrow.

Noting Fujian is a core area of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, Mrs Lam encouraged the province to leverage Hong Kong as a platform to jointly explore business opportunities brought about by the Belt & Road Initiative.

Mrs Lam said there are more than 1 million Fujian clansmen living in Hong Kong, and many Hong Kong people are studying and living in Fujian.

With the commissioning of the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link last month, West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong is now directly connected with 10 destinations in Fujian province, and it will take only about five hours to reach the provincial capital Fuzhou, she said.

Consequently, she said she expects economic and cultural links between Hong Kong and Fujian will become even closer.

She noted measures were rolled out by the Central Government to assist Hong Kong residents living, working and studying in the Mainland, and an announcement was made earlier allowing Hong Kong residents living on the Mainland who meet the criteria to apply for residence permits.

Mrs Lam added she launched the platform for Hong Kong-Fujian co-operation between the HKSAR Government and the Fujian Provincial Government in 2015 in the capacity as Chief Secretary.

She also took part in the Hong Kong-Fujian Co-operation Conference held in Fuzhou and Hong Kong, and she is pleased the third co-operation conference would be held in Fuzhou next month.

She hopes the two places will collaborate more, identify new growth opportunities and strengthen co-operation and exchanges in areas such as innovation and technology, tourism and youth development.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau and Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip also attended the meeting.