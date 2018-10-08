Kevin Yeung visits Sha Tin

Mr Yeung learns about the primary school’s development of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung enjoys a student Cantonese opera performance during a visit to PLK Chong Kee Ting Primary School.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung toured a primary school during a visit to Sha Tin today.

At PLK Chong Kee Ting Primary School, he was briefed on the school’s characteristics in life-wide learning, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and art education.

Mr Yeung also learned more about students’ innovative inventions, Cantonese opera and unicycling performances that marked their learning outcomes.

He chatted with parents and students, and took part in a video shoot for the Fun to Move@JC Project, which the school is taking part in.

Mr Yeung said home-school co-operation is conducive to students’ whole-person development.

The Education Commission set up a task force last December to review the existing approach in promoting home-school co-operation and parent education, and to formulate the direction and strategy for further developments.

Mr Yeung added the Government would seek to implement as early as possible the widely-supported measures, to boost home-school co-operation and help children grow up happily and healthily.

The education chief also met Sha Tin District Councillors to discuss education and other district matters.