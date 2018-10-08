Sanctions imposed on contractors

The Development Bureau has taken regulating actions against the contractors concerned for construction issues associated with Hung Hom Station, To Kwa Wan Station and Exhibition Centre Station under the Sha Tin to Central Link Project.



The bureau said based on the information available, including the contractors' representations and the relevant circumstances at those stations, it has decided to take regulating actions in accordance with the Contractor Management Handbook.

For the construction issues associated with Hung Hom Station, Leighton Contractors (Asia) Limited is suspended from tendering for all works categories under which it is listed on the approved lists for a period of 12 months effective from today.

Both joint venture participants of the To Kwa Wan Station works, Samsung C & T Corporation and Hsin Chong Construction Company Limited, are suspended from tendering for all works categories under which they are listed on the approved lists for a period of four months effective from today.

For the construction issues associated with Exhibition Centre Station, both joint venture participants, Leighton Contractors (Asia) Limited and China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited, are suspended from tendering for the works categories of "Buildings (Group C)" and "Roads & Drainage (Group C)" for a period of three months.

The suspension period for China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited is effective from today, while Leighton Contractors (Asia) Limited's will take effect upon expiry of the suspension period relating to Hung Hom Station.

The bureau said the Government promulgated the handbook in 2001 to monitor public works contractors' and suppliers' performance. It specifies circumstances that may lead to the taking of regulating actions, the guidelines and procedures on taking regulating actions and the possible regulating actions.

Regulating actions include suspension from tendering, downgrading to probationary status, demotion to a lower group, or removal from the relevant Lists of Approved Contractors for Public Works and of Approved Suppliers of Materials & Specialist Contractors for Public Works.

The Government reserves the right to take further regulating actions, the bureau said, adding in case more information on the construction issues associated with Hung Hom Station is available in future, it will review the situation and recommend and take further appropriate regulating actions if necessary.