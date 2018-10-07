Lau Kong-wah hails athletes

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today congratulated Hong Kong athletes on winning two gold medals at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia.

Swimmer Tang Wai-lok won in the Men's 200m Freestyle S14, while wheelchair fencer Yu Chui-yee won the Women's Foil Individual Category A.

Mr Lau said: “Tang Wai-lok has defended his title and Yu Chui-yee has performed marvellously. It is encouraging to know that they have won the first two gold medals for the Hong Kong team in this Asian Para Games.”

He hopes fellow athletes can continue to excel in the upcoming events and win glory for Hong Kong.