Gov’t promotes well-being of youths

The Government also attaches great importance to the well-being of young people. We rank youth development very high on our policy agenda. I am responsible for a series of new outfits especially tasked to promote the well-being of young people.

I look after Hong Kong's first ever Children's Commission for those from 0 to 18 years old. I also chair the elevated, formerly known as the Commission on Youth, now called Youth Development Commission for youth from 19 to 35 years old. I also chair a steering committee for ethnic minorities because they are a very important component to the whole community. I had a meeting yesterday with 45 of them just before the Policy Address coming out this Wednesday. I also look after a new outfit called Human Resources Commission. The whole idea is to make sure that we're fostering upward mobility for young people as well as matters related to their future career and more. A lot of problems could emerge from pressure and frustration during career development and related challenges.

But cut a long story short. We need to work close together, join hands to stop every single youth suicide since every youth counts in Hong Kong. Let's keep suicide away from young people, and from now on zero tolerance towards youth suicide.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung gave these remarks at the opening ceremony of the Jockey Club Online Youth Emotional Support Programme on October 7.