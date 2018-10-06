CAS helps with typhoon relief

CAS members help clear debris on a beach.

Members of the Civil Aid Service cordon off an area before clearing the road.

The Civil Aid Service mobilised its members to remote areas to assist in the relief work following the passage of Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

Super Typhoon Mangkhut caused extensive and severe damage to trees across the city, with numerous fallen tree cases reported.

The service deployed 140 members to Sai Kung, Tseung Kwan O, Tai Wai, Sha Tin, Tai Po and Kat O yesterday and today to clear fallen trees and broken branches.

They also helped clean up beaches.

The service will continue to mobilise its members to carry out recovery work in remote locations tomorrow and next week.