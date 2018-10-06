Biodiversity festival opens

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (second left) attends the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong Biodiversity Festival 2018.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today opened the Hong Kong Biodiversity Festival 2018, which offers more than 100 activities to promote the city's rich biodiversity.

The three-month festival is organised by the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department with the support of other government departments, universities, community organisations, and the public and private sectors.

Mr Wong said that as a "city within nature", Hong Kong's urban side co-exists with the natural environment.

Biodiversity has been considered during government urban development projects, enabling Hong Kong to be a more sustainable and liveable city, he added.

He hopes the festival will help enhance public awareness of local biodiversity.

Guided eco-tours will be held until December to show the public how various types of urban premises and projects integrate with nature and to help them understand that city life and nature are closely linked.

The festival also features the Mr. B Adventure Truck, so people can learn more about living with nature.

