FS opens port works exhibition

Financial Secretary Paul Chan officiated at the opening ceremony of the “Port Works 90 Exhibition – A Time to Remember” today.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr Chan said reclamation has always been one of Hong Kong’s major strategies for expanding land resources.

Reclamation also plays an important part in promoting urban development, he said.

He thanked colleagues and members of the construction industry who had taken part in port works development for their help in creating a safe and quality living environment.

Established in 1929, the Port Works Division under the Civil Engineering & Development Department implements marine works-related engineering projects and provides port maintenance and marine works advisory services.

The exhibition will be held at City Gallery until October 31.

