New driver identity plates rolled out

New taxi and minibus driver identity plates are valid for 10 years.

The Transport Department today rolled out taxi and public light bus driver identity plates with a 10-year validity period.

New specifications for the driver identity plates also came into effect.

In response to the request from taxi and minibus trades, the validity period of such identity plates has been extended from one year to 10 years.

Driver identity plates issued before today will still be valid for 12 months from the date of issue.

Those with valid taxi or minibus driving licences can obtain their new driver identity plates at the department's authorised agents.

The department reminded all taxi and minibus drivers that they are required to display their identity plates when providing services.

Those who fail to do so will be subject to a $2,000 fine.