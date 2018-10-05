Myanmar offers visa-free access

Myanmar will grant visa-free access to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region passport holders, the Immigration Department announced today.

Until September 30, 2019, under the Tourist Visa Exemption Pilot Scheme of Myanmar, Hong Kong tourists do not need a visa to stay in the country for up to 30 days.

The arrangement applies upon arrival at Yangon International Airport, Mandalay International Airport, Nay Pyi Taw International Airport, Yangon International Seaport of Myanmar and the land border checkpoints of Myanmar-Thailand and Myanmar-India.

This brings the number of countries or territories that grant visa-free access or visa-on-arrival to HKSAR passport holders to 163.