15 pre-sale consents issued

The Lands Department issued 12 pre-sale consents for residential developments and three pre-sale consents for non-residential developments in the third quarter.

The residential developments involve 6,979 units.

Three developments in Lei Yue Mun, Tai Po and Yuen Long and a phase of each of two phased developments in Mid-Levels West and Yuen Long comprising a total of 2,164 residential units are expected to be completed in 2019.

Five developments in West Kowloon, Ma Tau Wai, Yuen Long and Tuen Mun and a phase of each of two phased developments in Mid-Levels West and Tseung Kwan O, comprising a total of 4,815 units are due for completion in 2020.

By the end of last month, 28 applications for pre-sale consent for residential developments with a total of 15,341 units and four applications for pre-sale consent for non-residential developments were being processed.

