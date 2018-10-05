Anti-rodent work to be boosted

The Government proposes to enhance rodent prevention and control work throughout Hong Kong, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan says.

Strengthening co-ordination and co-operation among different departments and organisations is also being proposed, she added.

Prof Chan visited Choi Wan Estate in Wong Tai Sin, and Tsuen Wan and Kwun Tong districts last Saturday and was briefed by the Food & Environmental Hygiene and Housing departments on rodent infestation in those areas.

"To prevent rodent infestation effectively, we should eliminate the three survival conditions of rodents, namely food, harbourage and passages, meaning the elimination of food sources and hiding places of rodents, as well as blockage of their dispersal routes.

“The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department will enhance publicity and education and step up enforcement actions against illegal acts," she said.

The department will conduct another round of two-month anti-rodent operations in designated areas from October 8 following the success of the first-round in April.

Taking into account factors including rodent infestation rates, the number of rodent complaints received, the local community's views and the number of food premises and "three-nil" buildings, the department will continue with its multi-pronged strategies to improve environmental hygiene, step up rodent disinfestation and enforcement action.

On inter-departmental cooperation, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department will strengthen liaison with the Housing Department and relevant organisations to organise joint cleaning operations in various districts with necessary assistance to be provided by the Home Affairs and relevant departments.

Prof Chan said she hopes the continued anti-rodent operations will raise public awareness of rodent prevention and control.

She also called on the community to actively support and participate in the anti-rodent operations and work together for a clean and hygienic community.