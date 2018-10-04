Top taxi driver nominations open

To encourage taxi drivers to provide quality services, the Transport Department and the Committee on Taxi Service Quality will launch the Taxi Driver Commendation Scheme to recognise taxi drivers for their excellent service.

The department said the scheme aims to enhance the taxi industry’s service standard and image.

The scheme is now open for public nominations until October 31.

People can nominate outstanding taxi drivers by filling in the nomination form and sending it to the department or submitting it online through GovHK.

After the nomination period, people can vote for their favourite taxi driver.

The prize presentation ceremony will be held in January.

Click here to download the form.

Call 2829 5326 for enquiries.