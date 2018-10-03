FS visits Yuen Long

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (third left) officiates at a topping-out ceremony for the Yuen Long District Community Services Building.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan visited Yuen Long today, calling at an elderly home and officiating at the topping-out ceremony for a district community services building.

Mr Chan visited the Society for the Blind Jockey Club Yan Hong Building, formerly known as the Yuen Long Home for the Aged Blind which is the first elderly home for the visually impaired.

Equipped with a computerised medication system, a management system using radio frequency identification technology and an anti-wandering function, the building provides a comfortable, barrier-free and smart home environment for residents.

Mr Chan said the Government has proposed an array of measures to improve elderly services, including the $1 billion Innovation & Technology Fund for Application in Elderly & Rehabilitation Care to be launched in the fourth quarter of this year to subsidise elderly and rehabilitation service units trying out and procuring technology products.

The finance chief also officiated at the topping-out ceremony for the Yuen Long District Community Services Building, a Signature Project Scheme-funded project to enhance local engagement in Yuen Long.

The building is expected to begin operation early next year to provide a convenient multi-purpose venue for organising community services and activities.

Mr Chan noted the Government will continue to promote the development of district facilities, saying $20 billion was reserved in last year's Budget to develop district sports and recreational facilities.

Another $8 billion has been set aside in this year's Budget to address rising expectations for more district facilities, he added.