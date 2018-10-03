Carrie Lam meets WMO chief

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Prof Petteri Taalas at the Chief Executive's Office today.

Mrs Lam welcomed Prof Taalas to Hong Kong and congratulated the WMO on being awarded the Welfare Betterment Prize of the Lui Che Woo Prize 2018 for its work in mitigating the impact of natural disasters on humans.

As a member of the WMO since 1948, Hong Kong has actively taken part in its work, she said.

Yesterday, the Hong Kong Observatory and the WMO signed a memorandum of understanding, which will further strengthen meteorological co-operation between both parties in establishing the Global Multi-hazard Alert System.

Mrs Lam said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government attaches great importance in the work to combat climate change and will proactively meet the commitments of the Paris Agreement.

She said Hong Kong has expertise and rich experience in city management and dealing with natural disasters, adding the city is pleased to share experience in capacity building with emerging economies.