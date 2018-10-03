Property sales down 28%

The Land Registry recorded 4,799 sale and purchase agreements for all building units in September, down 28.2% on August and down 36.4% compared to the same period last year.

The total consideration for sale and purchase agreements for the month was $45.5 billion, down 25.4% on August and 19.6% year-on-year.

Of the sale and purchase agreements, 3,500 were for residential units, a fall of 27.4% from the previous month and down 37.8% compared to a year ago.

The total consideration for residential units was $37.1 billion, down 20.7% from August and a year-on-year drop of 18.1%.

There were 380,629 land register searches made in September.