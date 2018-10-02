Recycling supporters commended

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong speaks at the 8th Friends of EcoPark Award Presentation Ceremony.

More than 200 organisations from the public and private sectors have been commended for their support for the local recycling industry at the 8th Friends of EcoPark Award Presentation Ceremony today.

Speaking at the event, Secretary for the Environment KS Wong noted the number of awardees this year reached a record high and he thanked them for supporting EcoPark tenants and the recycling industry.

He said, in addition to reducing waste at the source, upcycling is a key component in the circular economy.

With the Mainland's progressive tightening of import requirements on recyclables, it is of utmost importance to foster the sustainable development of the local recycling industry with support from the community, he added.

Launched by the Environmental Protection Department in 2010, the scheme helps EcoPark tenants extend their recyclables collection network and promote their recycled products by fostering partnerships between organisations and EcoPark tenants.

