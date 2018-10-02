Joshua Law visits Health Dep't

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (second left) tours the Central Notification Office which monitors intelligence on communicable diseases in Hong Kong.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today visited the Department of Health's Centre for Health Protection to learn more about its work.

Mr Law first met Director of Health Dr Constance Chan and directorate staff for an update on the department's work in safeguarding community health and the challenges it faces.

He then toured the Central Notification Office and the Outbreak Teams under the Communicable Disease Division of the Surveillance & Epidemiology Branch.

He was briefed on their work in monitoring intelligence on communicable diseases in Hong Kong collected through the notification mechanism and work related to epidemiological investigation and communicable disease control.

At the Public Health Nursing Division's Emergency Hotline Centre, Mr Law learned more about its enquiry service during a public health emergency.

He also visited the Infection Control Branch's simulation ward which provides infection control training to health care professionals.

Wrapping up his visit, Mr Law met staff representatives of various grades to discuss matters of concern and encouraged them to be vigilant and prepared for a health emergency to safeguard public health.