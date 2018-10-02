CGO staff injuries regrettable

It is extremely regrettable three security guards were injured due to the acts of some public assembly participants at the Central Government Offices East Wing Forecourt on October 1, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says.

Making the statement ahead of today's Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam also noted that re-opening the forecourt early on in her tenure was aimed at providing the community with an additional arena to express their views.

However, people have to abide by the rules for using the area, she added.

The Chief Executive noted that some participants were advocating and promoting Hong Kong independence at the forecourt and stressed it was impossible for the Government to accept such acts on its property.

It is reasonable for the Administrative Wing and security guards to issue warnings and prohibit them from bringing such promotional materials into the forecourt, Mrs Lam added.