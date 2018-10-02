Article 23 needs right timing

The Government has to take stock of the situation before enacting Article 23 of the Basic Law and will only do so when the time and circumstances are right, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Speaking to the media before attending the Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said some people in the community are urging her to enact the legislation as soon as possible, while others are asking her not to, which reflects that Hong Kong is a pluralistic society.

Mrs Lam reiterated that enacting Article 23 is a constitutional duty of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, but it would only do so in an appropriate environment.