National Day fireworks light up HK

A fireworks display lit up Victoria Harbour tonight to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up of the country.

Divided into eight scenes, the 23-minute extravaganza featured fireworks in the shape of hearts and smiley faces to symbolise the Chinese Dream.

Another highlight was a ring-shaped firework display representing the people’s solidarity in building a better Hong Kong.

The show was co-ordinated by the Home Affairs Bureau.