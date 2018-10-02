"Independence" undermines HK

Hong Kong independence runs counter to the successful implementation of “one country, two systems”, the Basic Law and the long-term interest of Hong Kong society as a whole.

The Government made the remarks in a statement tonight responding to a public assembly held at the East Wing Forecourt of the Central Government Offices today.

“The Basic Law has clearly stipulated that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China. The HKSAR Government has repeatedly emphasised that advocating the independence of Hong Kong undermines the HKSAR's constitutional order.”

The statement said in accordance with the Basic Law and the Hong Kong Bill of Rights, Hong Kong residents shall have freedom of speech, demonstration and assembly.

However, this right is not absolute and may be restricted if the restriction is provided by law and is necessary for the protection of national security, public order and rights and freedoms of others.

The statement added the Government has repeatedly emphasised that advocating Hong Kong independence undermines the HKSAR's constitutional order and as the Government is constitutionally responsible for upholding and implementing the Basic Law, it will not allow activities that advocate Hong Kong independence at the forecourt.

It also said it regretted the actions of participating individuals who ignored the advice of forecourt security guards during the assembly, resulting in the injury of three security guards who were admitted to hospital.