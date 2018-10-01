Flag-raising marks 69th National Day

Chief Executive Carrie Lam and senior government officials attended a flag-raising ceremony this morning to mark the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

About 2,400 people, including community leaders and members of uniformed groups and community groups, attended the ceremony.

The Police Band performed at the event and a mixed choir from St Paul's Co-educational College, Diocesan Boys' School and Diocesan Girls' School, sang the national anthem with lead singers Apollo Wong and Sandy Leung.

The performance was followed by a fly-past and a sea parade by the disciplined services.